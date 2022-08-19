I moved to Valdosta two years ago after living in St. Louis, Mo., for nearly 30 years. I have liver disease and am a patient at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. On numerous occasions, I have had to go to South Georgia Medical Center to receive care.
Being from a big city to the small city, I was skeptical of the care I would receive. I’m used to having access to three very large hospitals. Every time I have been to SGMC, I have received nothing but fantastic care. Last night they literally saved my life.
Everyone from EMTs, housekeeping, food services, nurses and doctors have been nothing but professional and proficient. The ER is always so busy. I don’t know how they do it. I am so impressed with the care I have received. I just wanted to thank everyone who I have had the pleasure to meet. My big city hat goes off to all of you.
This hospital is a diamond in the rough. I am no longer skeptical of the care I will receive. I know they are going to give 110%. Thank you for your dedication.
Ann Carter, Valdosta
