I am a parent of a football player at Valdosta High School. We are not from here and I would like to give my opinion as an outsider looking in.
We moved here not really knowing the history that came with Valdosta football. Once we were here, we were amazed to hear the accomplishments that this football team has made. Now that we are a part of it, I'm sorry to my son for not looking further into it.
Valdosta is focused on two things. A trophy, and beating Lowndes. Do we need some high-profile coach or some recruited so called 5-Star player to achieve this? Not in my opinion. We all like to win, don't get me wrong but at what expense are we willing to go to do so? Will we sacrifice our children's youth for it? Apparently so.
For me, it's all about the kids. We have so much talent on our sidelines that never gets their number called in a game. Our kids who live here, who work their butts off and do everything that is asked of them to follow a coach up and down the sidelines on Friday night to never get their number called while all along we are playing out of town kids who Valdosta believes will win us a trophy and say it was won by Valdosta. Well, that's just not true. Look at our record with your 5-Star players and overpaid coaches.
The coach must be able to recognize what talent each player has and adjust them accordingly. We don't need labeled 5-Star players, we need players who can control the field, the clock, the score board, and who are able to outsmart the other player and with the right leadership, our kids can do that. We don't need to recruit any one.
If Valdosta is what it says it is in the football world, why would you have to pay a kid to play here anyways? It should be an honor for that kid to even be able to get a spot because kids are lined up to play because we produce stars. But that's not what's happening. Instead of producing stars, we are paying kids who some have labeled stars.
Shame on all of us ... for allowing our kids to be pushed to the side for a trophy instead of building them up to be trophy winners. The kids lost again. So many confess their Wildcats love but have done nothing but tarnished the name for these kids and those to come.
I feel there is a decision to be made which is, what message do we want to send to our kids? I know the message I want to send, and it's the same one you sold me on Valdosta. The tradition of being Wildcats! Not the trophies or 5-Star recruits or coaches who think we owe them something more.
It's the coming together for Friday night lights, it's the tailgating, it's the closeness football brings everyone here, the excitement of the game and in our kids eyes when they are getting ready to suit up and be Wildcats, it's the cheers from the sidelines, it's the playing of the band as loud as they can get!.
I love it all but the morale is down and you can feel it at the games, in our kids. Where is this excitement? Turn down the commercials on the big screen, get rid of all the bull that surrounds our kids for no reasons of theirs, then turn up the band and crowd everywhere we go so loud the Space Station calls down and asks what is going on in Valdosta, and get everyone back into the game.
You change the morale, you change the pace of the game.
WILDCATS!
Joshua Carter, Valdosta
