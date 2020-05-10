The U.S. EPA has had a wastewater permitting program since circa 1972 via the Clean Water Act, as amended. There is a monthly reporting requirement, sent quarterly, to Georgia EPD. Where is the discussion of the requirements in the permits, and the monthly reports? Where is/are the enforcement action(s) for violating the permit(s?) (GA0033235, GA0020222.)
What actions has the Suwannee River Keeper (and the WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc.) have been taking for any of these waters?
Since the pollutants have crossed the state line, where is Florida EPD’s involvement/actions?
Why is no money being given to those adversely affected by these discharges?
What is Valdosta doing, or planning to do to reduce/eliminate the current inflow/infiltration that (may be) adversely impacting the operation and maintenance of its wastewater treatment system?
Is the sewer use ordinance adequate? Is it being enforced by the City? What legal actions are active?
Is there an operation, maintenance & replacement (O&M) manual? Is it up to date? Is the city in compliance with its requirements?
Are the requirements for the industrial pre-treatment obligations being met? If not, how are the shortcomings being resolved?
Will anyone be personally responsible for any non-compliance?
Is there any information regarding this in the State’s 305(b) Report to Congress (every two years?)
Is there any information in the State’s 303(d) listing/report?
There is a national database of water quality called STORET. Are the results of all testing (by governments, by universities, by engineering/science consultants) entered therein? Anyone retrieved any reports?
Are any state and/or federal elected officials interested in this ongoing issue?
Tom Burnett, Live Oak, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.