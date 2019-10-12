What in the world is going on at the White House with this President you all elected for the most important job in the United States?
He never tells the truth about anything he has said or done. This is the worst mess I have ever seen in the White House.
I am 82 years old and he just wants to be right about everything. Things have gone sky high in the grocery stores. You would think somebody would know some lying is going on.
We have had good Republicans in the White House. He is a racist. All he loves is money and never lets the vice president say anything.
Susie Brown,
Valdosta
