This letter is a concern about how you people who voted for our so called “President.” He is the worst man I have ever seen in the White House.
You did not hear all of this mess he is trying to do now and some of you all are going along with him and his mess. He is going to start a war in this country with all the hatred he have going and taking money from the military to build a stupid wall.
We have had Republican Presidents who were decent men. I am a Democrat but I like the other Republican Presidents.
You all have the devil in the White House and the devil doesn’t like anybody.
Susie Brown,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.