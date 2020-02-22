The so-called man you all voted for in the White House is a danger to society and the whole United States.
You all would not stand up and tell him he is wrong. He is a liar and do not know how to tell the truth if it hit him in the face.
One day he is going to have to face the Lord for all of those lies he keep defending. He doesn’t know how to tell the truth.
If he gets elected again, he is going to put our country in danger. I would not vote for him if he was the last man on this earth.
I am a Christian. He is going to have to face God one day.
Susie Brown,
Valdosta
