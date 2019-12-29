Why in the world can our President of the United States get away without reporting his income taxes? Everybody else who works has to report their taxes. What makes him so special?
He he gets away without reporting his income taxes, he thinks he is running Trump Towers.
He is the only president I have heard of that hasn’t reported his taxes.
I think the man has a mind problem. You all can’t see it because he has plenty of money. You can have all the money in the world and still have a mind problem.
If he gets elected again, he is going to do worse because you people who voted him in the White House think he can do no wrong.
I am not a Republican. I am a Democrat and will be one until I die. I did not get to be 83 years old to be anyone’s fool.
Susie Brown,
Valdosta
