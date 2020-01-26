In regards to our president you all voted for, I did not not for him. I am a Democrat.
I don’t see anything he has done so great. He is always talking about the jobs he made possible for the working.
They need to raise the wages in Georgia, in this city. The president has ran so many of the Mexican people away from Georgia.
Groceries are higher in the stores. Everybody is not living on food stamps. Some people (young people) are trying to take care of their kids off these cheap jobs that are not paying wages like they should.
No one is talking about how high groceries are now.
Susie Brown,
Valdosta
