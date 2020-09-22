I am disgusted how our president is talking about young men who served in the military saying they were "weak people."
I did not raise any weak people. My boys were raised by a single mom and two of them were military men. The youngest and the oldest ones were raised by a single mom.
I am 83 years old and had three boys, all of them were educated, had good schooling. The next to the oldest one had his own cleaning business when he passed away in 2015.
My youngest son who is is still living and very educated was in the military and has been all over the world.
We have some strong black men. Everybody is not looking for a hand out. The president owes these veterans an apology.
Susie Brown, Valdosta
