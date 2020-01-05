This is in regards to the President who is trying to be so hard on the Mexican people and took their children. Nobody seems to be concerned about that.
How would the other races feel if someone took their children and don’t know where they are?
Everybody who wanted our so-called president to be elected again is just as racist as he is. He will never get my vote. He doesn’t like the black race either but we are not going anywhere.
His riches cannot buy his way into heaven. He better pray for his soul. I pray he will see his real self.
I taught all of my kids how to work and they finished school. Two sons were in the military and one is deceased. My youngest son was in the military, too. He lives in Texas.
Everybody is not looking for a hand out. They have earned their money. Everyone should be able to receive their Social Security if they worked and is now disabled. I pray for the president.
Susie M. Brown,
Valdosta
