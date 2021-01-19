My wife and I went to the health department building on South Patterson Street at the foot of the overpass. We had appointments for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 15 January.
We were vaccinated, observed for possible reactions and released to go at 12:30 p.m., exactly one hour after our arrival. We were reminded several times by several people that we should be certain to return in four weeks for our follow-up shot.
Kudos to Dr. William Grow, director of the South Health District, and his nursing staff, who had obviously planned the vaccination and information procedures extremely well, attentive to the possible hesitations, questions, time constraints and time desires of those coming for their first vaccination shot.
We urge all our area citizens to make an appointment for the painless (Huh? Is that it?) shot, to wear a mask when around others and to keep good distance from other people. Working together, we can return to normal.
Lee Bradley, Valdosta
