My wife and I want to give a public expression of gratitude to the first responders at 911 and the Valdosta Police Department.
The other day, I was intending to telephone a friend in the 912 area code. My finger slipped, and I hit 9-1-1 instead. I realized my error and hung up immediately, hoping that the error would be ignored.
Oh, but no! Less than five minutes later, a police officer was at our door, checking to know why I had hung up. I explained my error; he was satisfied and went on his way.
It has been our great pleasure and joy to live in Valdosta more than 50 years, and this amazing rapid response just adds to our satisfaction. Thank you, VPD and 911.
Lee Bradley, Valdosta
