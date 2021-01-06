So what if you have been tested?
I have been sad ever since I returned home recently from a quick and essential errand.
It was a small shop, but there were tall stools for waiting customers. One customer was at the front counter being waited on. The next customer was perched on a stool, just about three feet from the counter, crowding, I thought, the customer being waited on. I chose the farthest stool, near the door.
Then I saw that the lady wasn't wearing a mask, I embarked on what I consider my civic duty: "Excuse me, ma'am, have you forgotten to put on your mask?"
She gave me an annoyed look and snapped, "I don't have to wear a mask. I've been tested and it was negative."
"Yes, so have I. So have a lot of us but testing negative is not the same as being immune!
"You could be tested negative, go home, and pick up the neighbor's boy, who might not be negative and who might infect you. I care about those in my community and I always wear a mask when I am with others. Testing negative is no different from not catching a cold today but catching it tomorrow. Or like a dog that is allowed to chase cars. He hasn't been run over yet but he may be killed tomorrow. Please put on your mask – to protect yourself and to protect me."
"I told you I have been tested negative," she snapped as she turned around.
May God give special guidance to those who do not understand the seriousness of the situation in our community.
Lee Bradley, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.