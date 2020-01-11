I would like to thank the young man who paid for my groceries at Publix on Dec. 31.

I am so sorry I did not get his name. I was so surprised that I did not ask him. I was so grateful and thought, how loving and kind.

He said I reminded him of his mother who has already passed away. I thought that was the best compliment I have ever received. I could tell he was a Christian man.

God is good.

I want to thank him and hope he will have a blessed and Happy New Year.

God bless everyone and God bless the USA.

Mary Blanton,

Lake Park

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you