“Having your hand wrapped in a bandage is not going to excuse you from this typing class. Once your bandages are removed, you will stay with me after school and catch up. In the meantime, you can learn to type with your right hand.”
And then she smiled.
That was one of my first encounters in 1973 with Mrs. Linda Todd, my typing and shorthand teacher at Lowndes High School. I thought I’d get off easy with the damage I’d done to my left hand by plugging in a faulty extension cord to my eight-track tape player. Surely, she wouldn’t make me type with a burned hand. Todd wasn’t having it. No excuses in her business classroom. Until the bandages were removed, she insisted I learn to type with my right hand.
She expected us to show up on time, sit up straight, cross our ankles and lift our wrists off the desk while sitting at the typewriter. We thought we were something special when we walked in her class to learn to type on those fancy IBM Selectric typewriters, equipped with a typeball that rotated and pivoted to the correct alphabetic letter before striking the paper. Some of us preparing for the business world, some just taking her class to fill the void of a full day of school.
It wasn’t until two years later, with several typing classes behind me, that Mrs. Todd sat down to talk about my plans after graduation. I had completed all the courses necessary to leave school early in March and return for graduation at the end of May.
“Get a job. Don’t waste the next few weeks doing nothing. Apply at a bank or an office, somewhere you can use the skills you have learned in my classes.”
And then she smiled. That big, face-filling smile that was genuine. A smile I had grown to love. Mrs. Todd had become my favorite teacher.
And so I did what she said. The following day I applied for a job with First National Bank where Jim Hennly interviewed and hired me. And quite fittingly, my first job was to type the annual First National Bank cookbook. Thanks to Mrs. Todd, it was a piece of cake!
Little did I know, that “Hennly Hire” would result in a 44-year career in banking. I also didn’t know that both Mr. Hennly and Mrs. Todd would cross my path in a different way some 30 years later.
It was the Empty Stocking Fund that brought these two mentors back into my life. And until that time, neither of them fully realized the impact they both had on my career. When I accepted a job at Guardian Bank in 2005, Jim Hennly worked in our compliance department. He was about to retire and had been the administrator of the Empty Stocking Fund for many years.
He asked me to assume his role with the fund on a voluntary basis. I thought, “Maybe a year and then I’ll pass it along to someone else.” That didn’t happen. I fell in love with the Empty Stocking and what it means to our community. And 15 years later, still taking care of the donations that come in assuring that no child has an “empty stocking” on Christmas morning.
It was there, in administration of the Empty Stocking Fund, that Linda Todd (Black) came back across my path. An article ran in The Valdosta Daily Times announcing my association with the fund and almost immediately, I received an envelope addressed to me with the impeccable handwriting of a teacher from years ago, “Mrs. Linda Todd.”
Inside was a check made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund and it was so appreciated. But the real treasure was the handwritten note from Mrs. Todd to me, that 17-year-old girl that she told, “Go get a job.” In the note, she reminded me of the professionalism she had taught me years ago, how she had missed seeing me over the years and ended the note with, “I am SO proud of you!”
And then, every year from 2005 through 2019, I received that envelope with the handwriting I recognized on the outside. And inside was always a check made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund, along with a handwritten note that always ended, “I am SO proud of you.”
Mrs. Todd is gone now. Heaven has called her home. Rest well, Mrs. Todd, and know you were loved at Lowndes High School by so many. I hope to see you again one day! Back straight, ankles crossed, wrists lifted off the desk!
Margie Blanton lives and works in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.