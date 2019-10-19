Yes Virginia, there were Africans in America long before Columbus and that’s not "fake news."
When powerfully funded phantasmagorical movies like "Roots" — a simple regurgitation of sixth-grade European history — are propelled into the minds and souls of young people, truth is further diminished into obscurity. "Truth crushed to earth will rise" and some young historians will do the research correcting the record that many of us blacks did not arrive here on slave ships.
Props and congratulations also to Editor Jim Zachary and staff doing excellent and often castigated work in the trenches, reminding government and elected officials that they work for, and spend the money of, “We The People."
And oddly I have to agree with Yarbrough. I talk with sick people a lot these days. Some having worked 35 plus or more years can’t afford their prescriptions. Others are up to their neck in hospital debt and some have no insurance at all.
Others get gold-standard medical treatment and never hit a lick at a snake. And that’s some real inhumane news. Veterans who’ve put their lives at risk to preserve our freedoms are denied needed medical and social services they honorably deserve.
When AIDS hit the scene in the '80s, the only people dying around me were upper middle class, rich and white people. Now it’s a disease relegated to the poor and people of color. So why are we not amazed by the status of that transition, story, or news? People say "Look how they are arming themselves to the teeth!"
However, observing young black men murder each other in America’s cities, great and small, in epidemic proportions, on an hourly basis is more alarming to me.
In an effort to save my own soul and sanity, I have tuned out of the hocus pocus of warring agendas as much as possible.
Horace L. Bell, Valdosta
