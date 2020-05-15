As heinous as the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., is, it seems black people have become numb, impotent, feckless and speechless in organizing and enfranchising our communities' defense against systemic racial profiling invariably ending in death for people of color. Arbery’s killer, same as Treyvon Martin’s, was confident he had committed no crime.
Arbery’s killer same as Martin’s chased and detained an unarmed young black man ending in his death, except Treyvon’s killer was ordered by police to stop chasing him. Still he was exonerated and became an instant millionaire on the internet Go Fund Me page as has other highly publicized killers of black people.
We must all become registered voters who can demand that our elected politicians are willing and able to fight for our well-being and will readily lend their voices to the outcry of injustice in these racially impelled killings.
Burning and looting to vent frustration is self destructive. There are many white people who have also lost their lives in the fight against murderous hate crimes and civil injustice. So it is useless to resent those who always assume these killings were justifiable and the black person must have “stole a chicken."
Galvanizing our political strength remains our path to full equality under the law. We must stop these hate killings and the epidemic numbers of young black men killing each other in America daily.
We must fully invest our resources into passing the torch to our young people to maintain their focus on full enfranchisement as the greatest goal for all Americans.
These killings have to be stopped by freedom-loving Americans. We cannot allow ourselves to accept these killings as normal or we will all leave a horrendous self-fulfilling legacy to our youth.
Horace L. Bell, Nashville
