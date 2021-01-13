It’s difficult to understand how so many intelligent people can be drawn inside the fitful frenzy of Facebook.
Being sucked into an addictive pattern of behavior that begs for a diagnosis. I’m offering up 12 of my observations, that in my opinion, describe the Facebook culture at its worst.
I do admit to being a little harsh, but at age 70, my filter began to weaken and now, at 74, yep, it’s even more fragile.
With humor, tongue in cheek:
Facebook can be a magnet for the feeble minded.
A fountain head of mediocrity.
A platform for the flat-earth minded minions of the multi-task myth.
Not who is coming to dinner but look at what I’m having for dinner.
A portal for passionate pitiful pundits.
A synonym of simpletons.
A world of war words of whining.
A frenzy of the friendless attempts to belong.
A chicken yard of pecking pusillanimous people.
Where cowards cat fight.
Where the finger fall forth fully and frothing.
Where stuff is shoveled and sorted into sections for sanctimonious sinners.
Or is it just me?
Rebecca Barnes, Valdosta
