Concerning the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park, which is under visited, I have a suggestion.
There is some land across the street. If the city would build a small park there with just three or four open air shelter buildings, bathrooms and a small building to store folding tables and chairs, then that park could be rented out for family reunions and other special events.
Surely, many would cross the street and visit the King Memorial Park, including out of town visitors.
Freddie L. Sirmans Sr.
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.