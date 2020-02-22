I am a graduate of Valdosta High and a longtime Wildcat supporter before I was knee-high to a grasshopper. I am dismayed by the recent Coach Rodemaker debacle.
I wrote to the Georgia School Board Association about the decision of the Valdosta Board of Education, which carries the label of “Quality School Board” of the GSBA, and explained in detail their actions of both votes, despite the recommendations of the superintendent, and the exemplary personnel file.
I asked if there was any recourse other than vote them out when the time came.
Their response? And this is a quote, “You are correct. This is a local decision by constitutionally elected officials.”
So, people of these wards ... the next time you go to the voting booths, if you are not happy with these individuals who have disappointed your Wildcat young men, be sure to vote your conscience and vote these people out who are holding the Wildcat program hostage in Valdosta.
We surely don’t need this kind of divisiveness going on in this program and in this town. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted us to be known by the content of our character, not the color of our skin. We need to show our character now more than ever and not let the football team be caught in the crossfire of our pride.
Dee Arnold,
Valdosta
