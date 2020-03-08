This gaflnews blast is a perfect example of why the American press and media in general can no longer be trusted. The socialist-controlled U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform in an investigation discover “concerning information” in private emails by the now-governor of Georgia.
The reporter writes Kemp was “mocking a press release from a Democratic candidate alleging voter suppression.”
He was not mocking voter suppression. He was mocking the apparently convoluted press release.
Active voter suppression should be addressed. But requiring voters in American elections to be bona fide citizens is not voter suppression. For a generation now Socialist Democrats have padded voter lists with illegals in major cities for their empowerment.
In their minds merely being in America should allow a person to vote. This attitude is not surprising from the folks that want to set up polling stations in every prison and jail in the nation. The criminal class is a socialist support bloc. Their reasoning: these unfortunates are victims of a corrupt capitalist system and their voices should be heard.
But the clock is ticking and legal, law-abiding, taxpaying citizens have had enough. The election of 2016 is prima facia evidence of this.
This report, with no facts that Gov. Kemp is actively suppressing voters, is a single story that will launch hundreds of stories in our vaunted press about Republicans disenfranchising voters. And any response by Kemp will be twisted to confirm the narrative of this one story.
And worse, the press eventually can claim the governor is obstructing any investigations into suppression in the state.
Again. The clock is ticking on the Socialist Dems and they know it. Such reportage is getting more and more obvious to more and more Americans.
The newsmen, mostly leftists, no longer control the news and can no longer shape it so effectively to their agendas.
Sandy Atkins,
Valdosta
