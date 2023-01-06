Ending the year looking at a child’s smile is what it’s all about.
Thank you, Wild Adventures Theme Park, for being a major contributor to our Day of Caring and Sharing. Thank you to The Pines facilities, all our volunteers and the Kemet Universal family.
This is our 29th year doing our best to have a positive impact on the community. We just couldn’t do what we do without help from businesses, volunteers, friends and family.
We cannot thank them enough.
Everyone be safe and see you in 2023!.
Brother Eddie Koonce and the Kemet Universal Family
