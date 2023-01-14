The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1950s and ‘60s made enormous strides for integration from schools, theaters, work places and restaurants.
Even with the election of a Black President, the Martin Luther King Jr. events will not likely reflect such integration.
Even among important historical figures, rarely can it be said a person changed the world.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world because he wanted us to love as Christ did. Jesus would want us all to love and get along.
Dr. King was a man of peace. This civil rights coupled his strong leadership, his Nobel Peace Prize in 1964; Voting Rights Act of 1965 which is a direct result of the civil rights movement. We are still not free from racism, bigotry nor bias. Some adamantly deny these things but it is still here.
Dr. King exposed these in ways that was done before change in public politics and the way we view ourselves as Black people.
Dr. King would have wanted us to love like Jesus would love. Dr. King’s life work can only be kept alive by abiding by the First Amendment. His work is a legacy and the greatest honor a man can give his country. Dr. King was humble.
I like that he was not afraid to die for what he believed in. That is what I love.
Doug Jones is a resident of Valdosta and a local disc jockey for more than 40 years.
