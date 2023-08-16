August marks a special occasion for us as we come together to celebrate Black Business Month — a time to recognize and honor the outstanding contributions of Black entrepreneurs and their significant impact on our communities and economy.
This month presents a unique opportunity to reflect on the achievements of Black-owned businesses, promote economic empowerment, and advocate for equity and inclusivity.
As we commemorate Black Business Month, it is essential to acknowledge the historical challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs and their incredible resilience in overcoming these obstacles. Throughout history, Black businesses have navigated a complex landscape, battling systemic racism, discriminatory practices and limited access to capital. Despite these adversities, Black entrepreneurs have demonstrated unparalleled determination, creativity and resourcefulness.
The significance of Black businesses in our society cannot be overstated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were 140,918 Black-owned businesses in 2020 with annual sales of $141.1 billion, contributing significantly to job creation and economic growth.
Yet, it’s essential to recognize that they often face unequal opportunities compared to their counterparts. As a community, it is our collective responsibility to empower and uplift these businesses, allowing them to thrive and contribute even more substantially to our economy.
At the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, we stand as a beacon of support for Black entrepreneurs and businesses.
Our mission is to provide a platform that fosters growth, encourages collaboration and advocates for equal opportunities. Through our programs, events and networking opportunities, we aim to empower our members and help them overcome the challenges they may encounter.
This month, we invite you to join our vibrant chamber community and be a part of the positive change we are driving. Together, we can amplify the voices of Black business owners, connect them with valuable resources and foster an environment that fosters growth and innovation.
By supporting Black-owned businesses, we contribute to the development of stronger communities, increased employment and enhanced economic resilience.
As we celebrate Black Business Month, let us also take time to promote Black philanthropy and recognize the generosity of Black communities. Philanthropy plays a pivotal role in addressing societal needs and supporting critical initiatives that drive progress. It is our duty to encourage philanthropic endeavors and contribute to the well-being of our fellow citizens.
Black Business Month serves as a reminder of the strength of unity and the transformative power of collaboration. Together, we can break barriers, create meaningful opportunities, and build a more equitable and prosperous future for all.
Let’s embrace the spirit of Black Business Month and commit to championing economic growth, diversity and community resilience. Together, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous world for generations to come.
DeWayne Johnson is the president/CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, a passionate advocate for economic empowerment and a strong believer in the power of collective action to drive positive change; www.linkedin.com/in/hdewaynejohnson/. Join the Chamber: www.sgablackchambers.org.
