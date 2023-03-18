Russia’s invasion of Ukraine recently passed its one-year anniversary. This ongoing conflict is the largest land war in Europe since World War II, and the damage inflicted on Ukraine in terms of human lives and economic ruin is still being tallied, but it’s safe to say that recovery will be generational or more.
To support Ukrainian resistance to the Russian onslaught, the United States as well as many European countries have been providing both material and financial support to Ukraine.
Since the war began, the U.S. has sent more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine, and more is on the way in the form of 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks and possibly even more advanced missile systems.
This is undoubtedly a large investment by the United States in helping Ukraine to protect itself and possibly even eject the Russian invaders but some members of the U.S. Republican Party are publicly questioning the utility and wisdom of continued support for Ukraine.
Most recently, Florida Gov. and assumed presidential candidate Ron DeSantis openly argued that supporting Ukraine is not vital to U.S. national interests, sparking a GOP interparty squabble that has, ironically, placed older guard conservatives on the side of the Biden administration. Mr. DeSantis, however, is most certainly taking a clue from his presumed voter base.
A recent Pew Research survey found that only 40% of Republican voters now believe the U.S. is giving too much aid to Ukraine, up dramatically from just 9% last March.
Nonetheless, there are two important reasons why continued American support of Ukraine is crucial, one short-term and the other longer-term.
In the short-term, though not a household name before the war, Ukraine is vitally important to the world food supply.
Combined with Russia, Ukraine is responsible for more than half of global exports of vegetable oils and the export over one-third of the world’s wheat. Taken together with Western sanctions on Russian exports of wheat, oil and fertilizer, the spike in food and fuel inflation in the U.S. over the past year is partly attributable to the war.
Worldwide, all economies are feeling the detrimental effects of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hubris.
But in the long-term, the outcome of Ukrainian war is an existential one for all modern democracies, including the United States. If Russia is able to impose its will on Ukraine, there is no doubt that Putin has designs on further incursion into eastern Europe, either by undermining these democracies or even a military move against the Baltic countries.
Democracy in the world was already on the decline throughout the world before the war began. Freedom of speech and other civil liberties are being degraded or even openly attacked in at least 35 current democracies. Ukraine itself was a relatively new and still growing democracy, but if it is allowed to be subjugated by Russia, the retreat of worldwide democracy would likely be hastened.
Many current as well as burgeoning autocratic regimes around the world, such as China, would likely be emboldened to unilaterally to act on their territorial ambitions against other vulnerable democracies.
In discussing democratic theory with my college students, I use a metaphor that imagines democracy as a plant in a garden. This plant has to be put in fertile ground to begin but then it must also to be nurtured and monitored for problems. Like an unattended plant, democracy, left to its own devices, may wither and become an untenable political system.
In the past as well as in recent years, the United States has weathered many challenges to its democratic system. We have tended our democratic garden so far, but to extend the metaphor, if we allow weeds to proliferate, we may not be as successful in the future.
Those who believe the United States is immune to such detrimental forces would be sorely mistaken.
Prior to the American entrance into WWII, President Roosevelt declared that the United States would be an “arsenal of democracy” to prevent Nazi Germany from defeating Britain and crushing all of Europe under the boot of fascism.
Today, American expenditures similarly are helping Ukraine defend itself as well as other democracies. This support is a small price to pay to safeguard the future of democracy throughout the world.
As such, the war in Ukraine is as much a war to right the wrong of unprovoked Russian aggression as it is to protect the United States’ own democratic national interests.
We can only hope that a sufficient number of our lawmakers recognize this imperative.
Robert C. Harding, Ph.D. is a professor of political science at Valdosta State University.
