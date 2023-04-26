“I would rather live free and die for the Truth than live like a slave by being silent in the face of evil.” – Eric Metaxas
Christian, are you being silent about what God’s Word says? Are you afraid to take a stand at the ballot box, in your family, place of work or in the world? Are you afraid to speak the Truth as it is found in the Bible? Are you afraid to tell others what Christ has done for you and what He can do for them?
Jesus said, “If anyone is ashamed of me and my message, the Son of Man will be ashamed of that person when He returns in His glory and the glory of the Father and the holy angels.” (Luke 9:26)
As Christians, we should never use “speaking Truth” as an excuse to be rude, judgmental or even cruel. That is not biblical or Christ-like.
Jesus spoke Truth wherever He went because He is The Truth. He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
In a world that tries to convince us that there is more than one Truth, when everyone has “their truth,” as followers of Christ and the Word of God, we know there is only One real Truth and His name is Jesus Christ.
If you want to know what Jesus was like, read the four gospels in the Bible. You will see that He was gentle, meek and mild, yes, but He was also unapologetically and fiercely truthful!
Jesus was never rude, “judgmental” or cruel. Still, He spoke the Truth and many were offended because of it, primarily those pretending to be religious – the Pharisees, Sadducees and money changers.
The Truth is offensive to anyone who opposes it, especially those who are hostile toward God and His Word. The adage, “The truth hurts,” applies here. And everyone knows – “Hurt people, hurt people.”
There will always be some who are offended by the Truth of God’s Word. But we must speak the Truth in love and leave the consequences to God.
The “religious” people of Jesus’ day were so offended by Him and The Truth He proclaimed that they crucified Him. But, of course, He knew they would and willingly allowed it for redemption’s sake. Jesus said, “No one can take my life from me. I sacrifice it voluntarily. For I have the authority to lay it down when I want to and also to take it up again. For this is what my Father has commanded” [John 10:18].
Jesus said to His disciples – “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated Me first” [John 15:18].
Unfortunately, most churches today are not preaching the whole counsel of God found in His Word. They are afraid to “speak the Truth” for fear of offending someone. Never mind, offending God. I thank God for pastors in this day and age who are unafraid to speak the Truth of God in love.
As Bible-believing, God-fearing followers of Christ, we all are called to “speak the truth in love,” wherever we go, day in and day out, so that the world around us might know that Jesus loves them, and died for them, and that they too can be reconciled to God through His Son and be set free from the bondage of sin [John 3:16].
Before I met Jesus and was born again, I would have been offended by someone yelling at me and telling me I was a “sinner” and was “going to hell.” Even though it was the Truth; pride would have welled up inside me and I would have been defensive and not open to hearing what that person had to say.
But because someone came alongside me and spoke Truth ... in love, it softened my heart to listen and actually hear the Truth. And in God’s timing and in His way, He opened my eyes and I saw that I was in fact, a sinner in need of a Savior, and Jesus was that Savior.
I was blinded by the enemy until that point and thought that “bad people” – murderers, adulterers and thieves – were “sinners.” And they certainly are, but so was I.
And that Truth is what set me free! [2 Corinthians 4:4]
“Then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free” [John 8:32].
Father, help us to remember that “You have not given us a spirit of fear but of love, power and a sound mind” [2 Timothy 1:7]. Cause us, Your children, to speak, walk and live as Your Son Jesus did, speaking the Truth “in love” wherever we go, leaving the consequences to You. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for more than 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org.
