Look up what it costs to go to a university these days.
No matter how big the endowment fund is, universities keep going up on tuition and keep helping students apply for larger and larger loans. Because — guess who gets most of that money?
Out-of-state tuition costs $16,972, plus $1,200 in books and supplies for a year. A young woman I know went to the student-loan application office and they helped her fill out all the forms and requirements, and you can see why.
For just four years of tuition and books, the university would receive over $72,688. They added living costs into the loans, which made the total figure she owed on graduation about $150,000. The student-loan people assured her there would be a very low interest rate after she graduated.
“Who in their right mind loans a student $150,000,” she’d ask me, laughing. But it’s not a laughing matter. She wanted to go out of state, she wanted to go to a name school. And just look up interest rates on student loans; you can buy a car with cheaper interest rates.
In contrast, Valdosta State University’s in-state tuition is about $7,000, and my husband and I and all our seven children went to VSU. We received a remarkable education and went out into the world well prepared to be successful. We left owing no money to anyone because there were no student loan programs.
And now, that crazy president we have these days wanted to give low-income people forgiveness of some of their student-loan debt. What was he thinking? Forgiveness, forget it, the Supreme Court took care of that.
Also, what is Affirmative Action? “Affirmative action is a policy or a set of procedures that aims to improve the educational or employment opportunities of certain demographic groups that have been historically discriminated against or under-represented in society. It gives limited preference to qualified groups based on criteria, such as race, gender, ethnic origin, disability and age.”
Good grief! We cannot let any of those people get a foot in the door of opportunity. We’ve got to give a huge tax cut to the wealthiest people in our country, so they’re only paying 23% on their incomes (and have lawyers finding all the loopholes) while the bottom half pays 24% and has no lawyers at their disposal.
Makes sense to the Supreme Court: “Them that has, is them that gets, and God bless the child that has his own.”
Seriously, I love living in the United States of America, and especially in Valdosta, Georgia.
When I go to feed the cats at my old house in the afternoon. I sit in the passenger seat of my car, guarding a cat, named Winston, to keep a cat called Old Yeller from chasing him off. In that 15 minutes I say the rosary very loud, and the cats and even the birds sometimes sneak close to listen. Many, many times I have people of all kinds stop and ask if I’m all right, do I need help? I tell them, “No, I’m just praying over the cats.” They laugh and often say, “Pray for me, too.”
Please, let us love and pray for each other. It’s the Golden Rule, you know, espoused by all seven major religions of the world.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Roberta George is the founding publisher of Snake Nation Press and a former executive director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
