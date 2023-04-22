From January through March 2023, the Lowndes County Animal Shelter euthanized 207 animals in addition to animals euthanized at the request of their owners.
It is good news that animal rescue organizations pulled 223 animals during the same period or 31% of the live outcomes from the shelter.
The animal rescue community kept many more animals out of the shelter, keeping dogs, puppies, cats and kittens safe from becoming euthanized.
For the first three months, there were 207 animals euthanized out of 726 intakes to the Lowndes County Animal Shelter for a 28.5% euthanasia rate or a live-outcome rate of 71.5% for the first quarter of 2023.
Time will tell whether this slight increase in live outcomes will hold for the year. We are still well below the 90% or higher required to be a “no-kill” shelter, as an increasing number of shelters across the United States have reached this goal.
The $3,800,000 the county is spending on a new shelter will not move Lowndes County to a “no-kill” shelter without a specific plan that the county does not currently have.
I encourage you to demand a “specific plan” for the county to have a “no-kill” shelter in Lowndes County. Unless citizens speak up, county officials and politicians will not respond.
We have articles on our website regarding how Lowndes County can start moving toward becoming a no-kill shelter, but it takes a commitment that our county still needs to demonstrate.
Our county commissioners and executives know the Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals, our ongoing advocacy for animals in the Lowndes County Animal Shelter, and what we write and publish. Thus, our statistical analysis is familiar to them. They know we desire a specific plan that the county create and enact into law to move aggressively toward becoming a “no-kill” shelter, thereby saving 90% or more of all animals entering the Animal Shelter, instead of the recent statistics for live outcomes in 2020 (67%), 2021 (63%), 2022 (64%). We have many statistics and articles regarding the Lowndes County Animal Shelter on our website at https://www.burtonfletcherfoundation.org/lowndes-county-animal-shelter/.
We rely on your financial support for our work in animal rescue. If you love animals as we do, please visit our website, www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org, and donate to our tax-deductible 501©(3) nonprofit foundation and financially support the lifesaving advocacy and rescue work we do to save animals in Lowndes County and South Georgia.
We also need directors and volunteers for our foundation.
If you wish to work with us, please don’t hesitate to contact us. My email is Burton@BurtonFletcherFoundation.org.
Burton Fletcher of Valdosta is president of Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals.
