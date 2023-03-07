Supporting my hometown newspaper
Your recent editorial, “Support Local Journalism,” prompted me to write a few words of appreciation.
I have in the back of my mind the wise counsel of my high school history teacher in Chattanooga, Tennessee, who told us how fortunate we students were back in the ‘60s to have two hometown newspapers, reflecting opposite political perspectives. I thought of him when I read your reminder that if journalists are doing their job, a good portion of the public may not agree with them.
As a newcomer to Valdosta, The Daily Times has helped introduce me to the local community. Thank you for your reporting on local government, civic affairs and features like arts and culture, food and travel, and local history.
I always turn first to the opinion page. I especially appreciate Dr. Jane Elza’s regular contributions. Her recent analysis of the Fox News/Dominion Voting Systems Lawsuit was simply brilliant! Her columns should be nationally syndicated if they are not already.
And George Will’s political commentaries are thick with historical significance and contemporary relevance. Please keep them coming. He is a true conservative in the truest and best sense of the word.
Randy Faulkner, Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.