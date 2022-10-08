“It’s a republic, if you can keep it.”
Benjamin Franklin’s reply to the question of what kind of government the Founders created is being tossed about a lot lately.
A republic is a form of government where the people do not directly represent themselves. They can elect representatives to make decisions for them.
According to Edmund Burke, those representatives owe their constituents their best considered judgment, based on experience and facts.
Especially in the West and South, people have been using the word “republic” to suggest that those representatives should not be accountable to their constituents, going to the extreme to say they should not even be elected. The people do not know enough, are not smart enough to choose their representatives. They need to be governed by their betters. If people must vote, then that vote should be restricted to a minority of people, who, of course, have some virtue the rest of us don’t.
Ancient Rome had a republic. It wasn’t as open as ours, as democratic as ours. Our hybrid form of government wasn’t imagined back then. We had to invent it. We did, however, borrow from Rome a general understanding of how government was supposed to work.
In ancient Rome, it was considered an honor to be a citizen. Citizenship carried with it certain responsibilities, most importantly, the responsibility to participate. Serving in government was a high calling on a par with serving in their priesthood. One was committing oneself to a higher goal.
When philosophers debated the nature of the Good, they circled around to service in government as a way to rise above the self and do Good for the greater community.
Republics fall as all governments fall when those in government start confusing self interest with the greater Good. In fact, many ancients spurned republics as unstable for this reason. Humanity’s inability to see beyond its nose is well documented.
The sheer genius of the Founding Fathers was to create a mongrel government that combined the three basic forms of government and then throw in checks and balances to temper the excesses of each.
They knew they couldn’t change human nature. Greed, selfishness, passion weren’t going to disappear with the adoption of a constitution but they also knew people could act for greater community’s benefit. There has to be room for that too.
I honestly don’t know where Republicans who believe in the twin pillars of small government and strong military will go this election. The Republican Party has been taken over by delusional people who have pledged their loyalty to one man.
There’s the Freedom Party that consists of former Republicans who fled Trump’s ascendency. I don’t think it’s on the ballot this time around though.
I do know where little r republicans can go – little d democrats, too, for that matter.
It’s time we go back and look at the qualities of the candidates for each race. If he/she is an election denier, vote against him/her. Little r republicans who believe in service beyond immediate gratification can vote against members of their own party and save the Republic. Isn’t that ironic.
Experts say it won’t happen because of negative partisanship. That means that people of one party hate the other party so much that it doesn’t matter what clod is running with their party’s label, they’ll vote for him/her.
It’s not that rational Republicans think Democrats really are blood-sucking baby killers. It’s that they refuse to recognize anything good about them. Both parties close their eyes to the real qualities of the candidates, not even seeking out information about the opponents.
Let’s not get started on social media. Is it really so hard to look honestly at the candidates as candidates?
It’s a Republic, if you can keep it.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.