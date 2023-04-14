The news is full of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempts to dictate what will be taught in schools. Black history books, along with books about transgendered people or LGBTQ people, are being removed from the shelves. Rosa Parks’ race was erased from a story of her historic protest.
All this made me wonder. What books would I ban if I could ban any book in the world?
“Mein Kampf” comes immediately to mind. Adolf Hitler’s autobiography has certainly proven to be a major supporter and inspirer of violence and hatred. If any book deserves to be labeled evil and banned, it’s that one.
In fact, there are a whole raft of books that led the way for “Mein Kampf’s” acceptance and the rise of Nazis in the world. “Protocols of Zion,” a propaganda tract blaming a conspiracy of Jews for all woes, was a collection of lies that gained widespread popularity in the 20th century and still pops up today to fan the flames of hate.
So would I ban it? No. I’ve thought about this a lot and my answer is always no when I pose the question. Here’s why.
It’s not the book that’s evil. It’s the idea presented there that some people automatically are so superior to everyone else that they are entitled to rule over everybody. That is just a lie, the biggest lie of all.
Let’s get one thing straight right now. No skin color, eye hue, height, liver density, cranium size or toe nail polish tint confers automatic authority to rule over others.
Neither does family lineage or bank account size. Consent of the governed is required for the rules and mores we live by. That consent must be earned.
For that matter, neither do any of the religious doctrines that appear to single out a blessed elite to subjugate the rest of us. Closer examinations of those religions usually reveal sections that call for brotherly love and inclusion. It’s not the founders of the religion that call for exclusion and death, but the earthly “interpreters” that insist the material rewards of the elect include governmental power to punish nonbelievers.
That idea that some are innately superior by whatever standard so that the rest of us must bow to their will is an idea that will not go away.
It exists because people are afraid of one another and because power is always unequally divided no matter how much we try to even it out.
The only way to defeat the idea is in face-to-face combat. Reduce the reasons people have to fear one another. Recognize how power is distributed and why, then act to create the balance of power we want, recognizing that power shifts, with or without our efforts. This requires attention to and participation in the political system.
Trying to defeat the idea by banning the book is an exercise in futility. It’s like stomping on a cloud. The idea simply scatters and rains down somewhere else.
And where do you stop? Hitler’s ideology, particularly, has roots in philosophy, history, even art.
How do we ferret out each little detail that leads to his evil without becoming his evil?
But wouldn’t I be protecting my children from this evil by banning the book? No. My children’s best protection is learning how to protect themselves.
They can only do that by seeing the evil, learning from me why it is evil, and standing up to it when they are confronted by it in the world.
If they read the book, I can answer their questions and guide their understanding. Teaching is more effective than banning.
In the end, I trust that truth will prevail. I wouldn’t ban the book.
Jane Elza, Ph.D., is a resident of Valdosta.
