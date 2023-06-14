Everyone is shocked by news of a criminal indictment against a former President. The implications of that indictment and what it says about our country will be debated for years to come.
Lost in the shock waves of that announcement is an equally stunning legal action taken in the past weeks – the bridging of attorney/client privilege to secure a search warrant.
Attorney/client privilege is a bedrock principle of the legal profession. It protects the attorney from discussing information given him/her by the client anywhere else. This allows the client to be completely honest with the attorney, telling the lawyer things that might be embarrassing or even illegal with confidence that those words can’t be used against him in court.
This allows the lawyer to build the best defense available.
There are exceptions to this privilege. The most obvious one is to save lives.
For example, a lawyer who knows a client has emptied toxic waste into a town’s water supply may reveal that information to authorities because debilitating disease and physical injury may occur.
Another exception is in order to “prevent the client from committing a crime or fraud ... and in furtherance of which the client has used or is using the lawyer’s services.” Rule1.6(7) Confidentiality of Information, ABA Rules of Ethics. The lines here are not as clear.
Clients may confess to crimes already committed, but unsolved. Clients may hypothesize future crimes or simply let off steam by making threats toward others.
Clients may ask desperate questions like, “Can’t you just lie?” The answer to that and similar questions is of course “No.” It is the lawyer’s duty to lead the client to an understanding of the law and to help him adjust to the law’s requirements, while using the law to defend him, sometimes from himself.
Here is what I know from news reports that are incomplete.
The National Archives asked former President Donald Trump to return files that their records said he had. He gave over some papers and refused to give others.
After a yearlong negotiation, Trump’s lawyers said he had turned over everything. The Archives said he hadn’t. It appeared there were still boxes of documents that Trump had not returned and that he was not entitled to keep.
Some of those documents contained classified information and some of those contained information that could put spies at risk or jeopardize national security if in the wrong hands.
At this point, a federal judge issued a search warrant, stating he believed there was evidence of a crime being committed by Trump and his minions (my word.) Video tapes and testimony of employees at Mar-a-Lago provided the probable cause.
Following a special counsel investigation of these events, an indictment was issued against former President Trump.
Probable cause of that indictment was provided in part by one of Trump’s attorneys, who believed that Trump’s concealment of the documents was a crime and that Trump was trying to make him complicit by maneuvering him into lying.
This event is going to be the basis of law school ethics exams for the next decade. When should the lawyer have stepped forward? Should he have resigned rather than reveal his client’s crime? Is damage to national security sufficient to breach attorney/client privilege? Does the status of his client matter? Does the lawyer’s commitment to the broader community require him to step forward or merely provide the basis for a rational evaluation of the situation? How much choice does he/she have?
All of Trump’s lawyers, while working for him, walked up to that line protecting the client engaged in a criminal/semi-criminal activity.
Bill Barr twisted the meaning of the Mueller Report to soften its impact on his client.
Meadows played with his phone while multiple people pleaded with him to influence the President to stop the Jan. 6 rioters. He said, “You heard what (Trump) said. He agrees with the (rioters). He doesn’t want to do anything.”
Any number of lawyers have faced the camera repeating the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election.
Lawyer number one in Donald J. Trump’s indictment has stirred up a hornets nest. The legal profession will be debating the consequences of his decision for years to come.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., is a retired resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.