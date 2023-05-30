The Florida legislature has passed a law allowing a single person to object to a book in any library and that book must be removed from the shelves.
Refusal to do so can result in a penalty of two years in jail. Librarians are complying with the law.
Excuses for removing the books range from sexually explicit material, violent material, making white people feel bad about themselves and leftist propaganda that challenges governmental authority.
There is a book that meets all those criteria and certainly should be banned in Florida.
This book contains one of the most erotic love poems in the English language and is frequently taught in English classes in college. It is recited by a king who was renowned for sleeping with women not his wife.
It is part of a collection of poems written by another king whose infidelity has been made into plays, movies and works of art. This king is even suspected of killing his lover’s husband so they could be together.
The violence in this book is occasionally graphic and shocking. There is one act of violence so striking that it has been immortalized in works of art for centuries, it’s symbolism impacting the course of nations.
The kicker is that there are no white people in this book. None. Nada. All the people in this book are of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern or African descent. Their skin tones would be bronze, brown or black. Nordic whites, so beloved of white supremacists, are nowhere to be found.
If you stretch a point and call olive-skinned Romans white, it can’t be ignored that they are the villains of the story. That certainly can’t make white people feel good about themselves.
By this time you have figured out that I am talking about the Bible, King James version. This book has been banned by autocrats around the world spanning centuries. Its message is one of the most subversive to ever be written.
It says that each individual is valuable in and of him/herself. That value must be acknowledged in the world and each person must be treated with respect – especially by the government.
That single idea has ignited revolutions among the forgotten, the downtrodden and the lost, bringing down empires and changing cultures.
The French Revolutionaries sang this ditty. “When Adam delved and Eve span, who then was the gentleman?” It is no great leap from God’s love for all to be equal under the law.
The New Testament’s leftist, liberal message of equality and inclusion has led conservative autocrats to jail and persecute its adherents in just about every country in the world.
America has not been immune to rejecting the liberal doctrine of equality for all in practice, while mouthing the words in public.
Still, its history is one of continued inclusion. The hypocrisy and contradictions of Florida’s conservative autocrats will catch up to them eventually and voters will return us to the liberal principles of the Founding Fathers.
This too shall pass. I think that’s in the Bible.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D. is a retired resident of Valdosta.
