I’ve had a cold. A plain, ordinary everyday cold. According to my home test kit, it is not COVID. I’ve had all my vaccinations, flu shots, updates. Despite all that, one or more adventurous microbes broke through my defenses and gave me a cold.
You know what a cold is like. A thick fog of misery descends and enwraps you for a week or so. Life reduces itself to struggling to breathe out of one nostril or the other. Coughs shake your whole body and you just want people to leave you alone to suffer in peace.
I’ve had a cold but I’m feeling better now. The fog is lifting. My appetite is returning, enough so that I ventured out to see what I could find to eat. Clutching my NyQuil bottle, I made my way to the living room where I turned on the TV to discover that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was on his sixth vote for the speakership. Sixth vote! Sixth!
My first reaction was that I had drunk too much NyQuil. NyQuil and Mucinex were the only medicines left in on the shelves when I went shopping. Surely, I had overdosed.
Here we were two days into the new legislative session and no Speaker had been chosen. The newly elected representatives could not be sworn in. No committee assignments could be made. If an emergency happened, no one was in charge. Six votes and more to come. This is Republicans we’re talking about – staid, solid, stalwart Republicans.
It seems that members of the Freedom Caucus and Tea Party contingent had formed an alliance to stop McCarthy from becoming speaker. It takes 218 to win and McCarthy can only lose four people and still win. Five people apparently hate him, with 19 others negotiable.
If these were Democrats, you know what would be happening. Every cloakroom and secluded corner would be filled with eager horse traders. My vote for this committee assignment or my vote for this road in my district.
But wait, McCarthy did this before the session started. He offered everything to everyone and they kept moving the goalpost, almost as though they didn’t want to win. He can’t give up anything else and leave the speakership with any power.
He’s already agreed to let any one representative challenge him for the speakership any time they want.
This adamant refusal to say anything but no has been a characteristic of the Republican Party for the past three presidential terms. Now they are turning on themselves.
I swear that NyQuil bottle said no alcohol. I’m not imagining this.
If these were the Democrats, the leader of the party would be manning the phones and twisting arms. Tip O’Neill was a master at it.
The leader of the Republicans is Donald Trump. Remember him? He did come out with a statement encouraging people to back McCarthy, which everyone has ignored moving into the approaching seventh vote.
Let me repeat that. Five steadfast election deniers, who embraced the Big Lie wholeheartedly, rejected Trump and refused to change their votes. This is a turning point of some kind but I’m not sure what.
NyQuil does have that sedative in it and I’ve been drinking it for seven days now. I’m not up to my usual standard. There was a rumor that the Democrats would step in to help McCarthy that I took seriously.
These five election deniers can force their will on any speaker, any bill, any nomination, any suggestion that comes up in the House of Representatives. This is an expression of raw power. It’s the school yard equivalent of Am Not/Are Too and the adrenaline can be intoxicating.
The vote for adjournment showed that the Democrats were not going to help McCarthy out and McCarthy had summoned the wherewithal to negotiate an adjournment. Some order had been restored.
CNN then began showing clips of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shaking hands with President Biden at some bridge in Kentucky. McConnell looked into the camera, smiled, and said, “I have always believed that once the votes have been counted, both parties should come together on the things that they agree on so we can get things done.” He said that. I heard him.
I feel a little lightheaded. I’m going back to bed. One last thing. No more NyQuil. From here on it’s Mucinex all the way.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
