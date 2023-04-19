The expulsion of two legislators from the Tennessee legislature raises several questions about the limits of free speech.
The Republican legislators argue that they had already tried to punish their Democratic colleagues by stripping them of committee assignments, turning off their microphones, rescinding their parking passes and denying them access to various events by locking them out of the rooms.
When Democrats showed up in the well of the House with a bullhorn to express solidarity with the people on the balcony, it was one breach of decorum too many by the Democrats and Republicans had no choice but to expel these duly elected representatives.
It should be pointed out that they were not voting on any bills, although they had done so prior to the legislators taking the floor. In any case, there was no business pending on the floor.
As near as I can tell from news coverage, this time was set aside for debate. It is unclear whether the Republicans had spoken on the issue of hand-gun control before the Democratic legislators took the floor.
It should also be noted that the Republicans, with a 75 to 25 majority, had alternatives. They could have adjourned. They could have called a recess. They could have listened and then debated their colleagues. They could have walked out or turned their backs. They could have invited their constituents in the crowd back to their offices and listened to them. They could have taken the well in turn and espoused their views. They could have censured the three demonstrators.
According to the chair of the Republican Caucus, it was important to the members to punish the Democrats for their disrespect.
This incident will probably not make it to the Supreme Court because the two expelled legislators were reelected by the county commissioners respectively.
However, in looking at the incident, one should keep some Supreme Court rules in mind. First and foremost, in cases involving demonstrations, the government cannot stop the speaker from speaking unless violence is imminent or clearly indicated. The speaker cannot provoke violence. The presence of an unwanted speaker in a volatile situation is not provocation.
The government’s obligation is to protect the speaker. Terminello v. Chicago (337 U.S. 1, 1949)
What the government can do is set reasonable time, place and manner regulations controlling how the speech can be given. The rules do have to be reasonable and not a pretext to deny the speaker an audience, although the size of the audience can be restricted to conform to fire laws, capacity limits and traffic/safety concerns.
It is constitutional for the state to require a permit to speak. Any speech given with a permit is assumed to be legal. Any speech given without a permit is assumed to be illegal. Permits, however, must be issued as automatically as possible. It should be pointed out that those people demonstrating outside and inside the Tennessee legislature had permits. The organizers applied for the permits and rallied the responders. Some demonstrators spontaneously joined in.
This is true for the Million Man March, Black Lives Matter demonstrations, the Nazi rallies in North Carolina, all the mass demonstrations. A permit is required for the demonstration to be held and the rules laid down in it must be followed.
True spontaneous gatherings, like after sports wins or mass shootings or spring break crowds, tend to occur in places already under police control or supervision and do not require permits. Flash mobs, on the other hand, are premeditated and organized and require a permit.
The general rule here is that crowds do not interfere with legitimate business procedures. This brings us back to the three Tennessee legislators.
If ever a place was devoted to speech and debate, it’s the well of a legislature. Silencing a speaker there, with or without a bullhorn, is a very serious matter.
Doing so to punish the speaker for the content of his speech doubles the seriousness of the offense. Negating the will of the voters by expelling the legislators, who had a right to be where they were when they were, is tripling the offense.
I frankly don’t know how the current Supreme Court would decide this case with its Republican super majority. However, if it followed years of precedent, it would side with the ousted legislators. I think if it went to the Supreme Court, the case would hinge on what the legitimate business of the legislature was at that moment and what alternatives the legislators had.
Maybe it’s a good thing that Republican snits over uppity Democratic actions don’t make it to the Supreme Court.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
