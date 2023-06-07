You aren’t going to believe this.
I wrote a column satirizing the new book banning laws by saying that the Bible could be banned under them.
Next day, The New York Times reports that Davis County School District in Utah has banned the Bible.
Its content violates the ban against “sensitive material” in Utah’s new law. This law allows an anonymous person to complain about a book and the librarian is required to remove it from the shelves. The law is modeled on the one in Florida backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Bible, version unspecified, is now banned in seven elementary and middle school libraries in Davis County, Utah, as unsuitable for young children. Really. In fact. No Joke. In the United States of America. AND Republicans within the state applaud the action.
State Sen. Todd Weiler said the Bible’s removal was a “fair trade” for the removal of other books of “explicit X-rated content.”
Collateral damage so to speak. Taken out by friendly fire. No real responsibility involved.
PEN America, a free speech organization, says that 874 books were banned nationwide from July to December. The majority of the objections are made by a small number of people.
In Granites School District, one couple made 199 of 205 challenges. One-thousand book challenges have been filed by 11 people.
Objectors fall into two categories: conservatives who are part of an organized national campaign to ban books and wildcat angry parents.
Conservatives in various school districts throughout the country receive lists of books to look for and to complain about. The organizations sending the lists have various names and their funding is unspecified.
Just friendly little groups who understand the value of one national mind set in these perilous times.
The angry wildcat parents feel threatened by the cultural and social changes in our society. They want to ban books to assert their control over their own lives and their children’s lives.
Here we are at the crux of the matter: control.
As the Republicans in Utah said, “The ability to pull books is more important than the loss of the Bible from library shelves.”
It’s not the content of the book that is important. Not the intrinsic value of the book. Not the place of the book in the acknowledged history of humankind. Not even how well the book was written.
What matters is the power to deny access to it. Book banning is an exercise of raw negative power, a snarl in the dark motivated by fear.
That fear is reason enough to stand up and object to these laws allowing books to be so easily banned. We cannot give in to fear. We cannot be governed by fear. We cannot let the boundaries of our lives be set by fear.
I’m not a churchy person. Organized religion lost me years ago but every preacher I ever met has told me that solace for those fears could be found in the Bible.
Making that solace available was why the Baptist Church I grew up in sent money to missionaries in countries that jailed people for distributing the Bible. Places like Iran and China — and Utah.
Won’t even one Trumpian Evangelical stand up in this book’s defense? Maybe we should wait until “The Art of the Deal” is banned for a response.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D. is a retired resident of Valdosta.
