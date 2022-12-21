I don’t have a cell phone. There will be a slight pause while everyone gasps.
Frankly, if I’m out doing something, I don’t want to hear from you. I want to do what I’m doing uninterrupted. I realize that makes me a cranky troglodyte but so be it.
However, I have been thinking about getting a cell phone because I wanted to hear Rachel Maddow’s Ultra podcast and Steve Karnacki’s The Revolution podcast.
Maddow’s podcast is a look at the influence Nazi spies had on American policy in prewar years.
Karnacki’s podcast is a political biography of Newt Gingrich. I ended up listening to them on my desktop computer.
Ultra covers a part of American history that is frequently overlooked. It is best viewed by streaming the eight episodes. Maddow is an interesting storyteller and she has an interesting story to tell. I learned things I did not know about that era.
The Revolution by Karnacki is the more substantive of the two. It loses nothing by hearing it in segments. However, there is an interview with Newt Gingrich at the end in which he gives his version of events so it is helpful to have a fresh memory of the events in mind. Those who aren’t political nerds might benefit from streaming.
Both Ultra and The Revolution have an underlying theme. They are asking the question: How did we get to be a nation that defines itself by who we hate?
Election after election has driven home the point that we are a divided nation, almost 50-50 divided. Analyses of these elections indicate that people are voting against the other party rather than for their own party.
Candidates might as well be cardboard cut outs. Three percent of the vote is persuadable.
The animosity between the two parties is played out in Congress. Everyone is bracing for the Revenge Congress that appears to be assembling in January. The loss of civility in politics is a common topic of conversation for talking heads of every persuasion.
Rachel Maddow’s Ultra looks at the far right’s response to Nazi propaganda and the country’s unpreparedness to recognize and deal with it. The far right embraced Nazi philosophy and organized to keep America out of World War II.
Senators and other government officials worked with Nazi spies to spread German propaganda and support the Nazi government. Religious and media leaders rallied to the far right’s call.
This popular support for Nazi all white, all Fatherland principles can be traced to the isolationist, me first, racist strand of the American psyche.
There has always been an aggressive drive for dominance that Americans have embraced as divine will. The far right has exalted this mean streak (for lack of a better phrase) as the basis of our conquering the continent and dominating the world. For them, it is the reason for civilization. The appeal of Nazi philosophy is obvious.
Most people see the mastery of that mean streak as the basis of civilization – art, literature, churches, schools. Self-discipline allows for individualism, creativity and compassion.
Maddow suggests that it is the primacy of individual self-discipline that leaves us vulnerable to organized attacks on our democratic system and, ironically, is the salvation of that system.
Still, that underlying Ultra step beyond the far right is always there and always dividing us. With a little encouragement, it could win out.
Karnacki examines Newt Gingrich’s rise to be Speaker of the House, breaking 40 years of Democratic control. Using new technologies, Gingrich nationalized midterm elections, unified the Republican Party and consolidated power in the House of Representatives.
His tactics were innovative and included demonizing anyone who wouldn’t toe his line. The tactics worked.
Gingrich saw himself as a disrupter who was elected to tear down the existing Democratic power structure. He did.
In the process, he took some of the first steps toward dividing the Congress and the two political parties to the extent they are now. In the last episode, Gingrich defends himself by saying that the Democrats started it with the Cultural Divide of the l960s and l970s.
His was the appropriate political response but the country wasn’t then ready to follow him culturally.
Neither Maddow nor Karnacki offer methods for bridging the Great Divide. Neither offer paths to rapprochement by either side. I wish someone would do a podcast explaining how we can come together, how we can look at the other without automatically seeing an enemy.
I’d buy a cell phone for that.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
