When I was a child, my Grandmother Morris used to tell me about when they lived in Knoxville during the Great Depression.
One story stands out in my mind. It happened just as TVA was bringing jobs and electricity to east Tennessee. The city was filling up with refugees from other parts of the country seeking jobs and new lives. Shelters were crowded to capacity and people roamed the streets lost and alone.
My Grandfather was a carpenter and he passed his spare time building hope chests for his five daughters. One night when my Grandmother went out to his workshop to bring him in for supper, she saw a young couple standing on the sidewalk in front of their house. Just standing there. Crying. As though they were rooted to the spot.
When she went up to them, she discovered the woman holding a dead baby. They were here for a job, strangers in a strange land. No family. No friends. No food for they couldn’t remember how long.
On Seventeenth Street in Knoxville, Tennessee, their baby died.
Somewhere between one breath and the next, between one step and the next, the worst thing that can happen to a family happened. Their child died.
Grandmother coaxed them into the house and fed them. Grandfather built a tiny coffin. Together they buried the baby in the back yard. A hymn was sung. Words were said. And the couple moved on. There was a job waiting. Assurances had been given but if they weren’t there on time ...
In the Great Depression, uncertainty was a constant, the holes in your shoes. Hope was the only warm coat.
It is possible that the husband got the job. It is possible that they grew fat and prosperous. It is possible that they had more children who grew up to be happy, healthy adults.
But how many times in that rosy future did they find themselves thinking of that tiny coffin buried in a stranger’s back yard.
How many times did they wake in the middle of the night, stare at the ceiling and think, “what if I had instead?” How many times did they calculate the age of the missing child as they lit birthday candles? How many times did they catch their breaths when a child’s smile reminded them of another’s?
The death of a child casts a long shadow.
In recent years I’ve often imagined America as that couple carrying a fragile democracy in its arms, lost, distracted by the noise, the yelling, finger pointing, lies and conspiracies, real and imagined.
Strangers in a strange land. How easy it is to lose the most important thing to us without noticing. Between one step and the next, between one breath and the next.
There is one thing that we know will bring down our republic – election deniers.
We know what will happen when they are elected. They’ve told us. Those who bought Trump’s big lie will deny the results of valid elections if their candidate doesn’t win. They will do this every time. They will even go back and reverse elections whose results they don’t approve of. Their election may be that one irreversible step we cannot come back from
Nearly all the Republican candidates for congressional and state legislative seats are election deniers. That means they have said out loud and in public that they believe that Trump won the 2020 presidential election or that that election was rigged against Trump enough times to catch the attention of the Washington Post.
You can go to washingtonpost.com/electiondeniers to check out the state’s slate or you can Google them.
I don’t know what degree election deniers they are. They come in degrees like Masons.
The first degree is like Ginni Thomas, Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, a true believer in Trump’s 2020 election win and all conspiracy theories.
The second degree is Biden won but he cheated. Pick a conspiracy theory and we have to stop the Dems from doing it again.
Third-degree deniers say Biden won but all elections are corrupt so we should use the process to our advantage.
Fourth-degree deniers say Biden won fairly but I can use the public’s disbelief to my advantage to shape the system in my favor.
Whatever degree, if elected, they will act on those beliefs and democracy is finished. Period.
We can see this disaster coming. We know what we can do to stop it. There is no need to lie awake years from now thinking “what if.” One vote is all it takes.
Please do not vote for an election denier. The loss of democracy casts a long, long shadow.
Thank you.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
