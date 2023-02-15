Some think there is probable cause to believe that former President Trump has broken at least three laws by taking highly classified information to Mar-A-Lago and not protecting it properly.
This has led to increased speculation if this is the crime that will lead to conviction and jail for the former president. This led me to ruminate on the various crimes of which he has been accused and may explain why the following popped into my mind.
Do you know that you could make a Monopoly game out of Trump’s alleged crimes? Think about it. Imagine the big board. Start is Mar-A-Lago; the get out of jail free square is the Big Lie; then there’s Jail; and of course the last big square is Jan. 6 – Go directly to Jail, do not pass Go, do not collect $200.
Boardwalk and Park Place are the IRS squares: paid 0 in taxes and refused to release his tax returns. The orange squares are the election tampering charges, just the ones where pressure was personally applied to election officials or state legislators.
Baltic and Mediterranean avenues are the witness tampering cases. (Forgot about them, didn’t you?)
The green squares are the fake electors. The light blue squares are the financial investigations and the yellow squares are the various cases involving women and the spillover from the election tampering cases.
The light green squares are the obstruction of justice charges.
The four railroads could be the four levels of secrecy of the material he took to Mar-A-Lago. The two utilities squares are the two impeachment proceedings.
The Community Chest squares are the campaign finance violations, which, to be fair, are more the Republican Party’s responsibility than Trump’s. Paul Manafort’s face is on all the cards. The cards will reveal contributions from dark money, trolling by internet nuts and right-wing media lies.
The Chance squares have Mueller’s face on them. The cards say things like “Lindsey Graham supports you, then changes his mind.
Move one step forward and two back.” Or “The Secret Service has wiped phones of incriminating conversations. Go directly to Go. Collect $200.”
There are still bugs to work out. Instead of buying houses, we could buy lawyers. Four lawyers make a hotel. I’m keeping the hotels. They’re symbolic.
If someone takes this idea and runs with it, I want a cut of the profits. It’s my idea after all. Everybody else seems to be making money from this national tragedy. It wouldn’t surprise me if Donald Trump invested in the idea. It’s the only money raising scheme he hasn’t invested in.
A Monopoly Jail is also the only jail he’ll ever see the inside of.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.