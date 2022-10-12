Negative partisanship has become the major factor determining whether and how people vote in American elections.
People no longer are primarily swayed by policies, principles or candidates. The vast number of American voters vote their party and not because they like their party’s stand on the issues or their candidates’ personalities.
They vote for their party because they hate the other party or detest the other party’s candidates.
Negative partisanship has been defined by Politico as “parties hanging together of hatred for the other party rather than a shared sense of purpose.”
CNN Business says people vote less by affection for one party than hatred of the other. Defeating the other is more important than electing your own candidate.
Look at that word: hatred.
When did we become a nation of people who defined ourselves by who we hate? More importantly, why did we become a nation of people who defined ourselves by who we hate?
We know the usual suspects for polarizing our politics. Social media, combined with ideological news outlets, close rather than open minds, reinforcing biases. Negative campaigning, funded by dark limitless money, demonizes opponents.
As Steve Bannon said, “Fear and anger get people to the polls.”
Candidates are more afraid of their base than they are leaders of it. There’s the simple human tendency to think in terms of us versus them. All of these things divide rather than unite.
Alan Abramowitz and Steven Weber argue in “Negative Partisanship: Why Americans Dislike Parties But Behave Like Rabid Partisans,” Advances in Political Psychology, Vol.3, 2018, that the main culprit is race.
They trace the increase in animosity toward each party and correlate it with the Republican Party becoming increasingly white and the Democratic Party becoming increasingly diverse.
Dr. Abramowitz, an Emory professor, says there was a racial realignment of the parties in the 1990s fueled in part by demographics and emotional issues, like gay marriage.
Ideological news outlets solidified the divisions and intensified the emotional responses to the Other. Fox is singled out especially in the article but Fox-like outlets have multiplied since the article was written. The article does not discuss or analyze the use of lies per se, but focuses on the emotive content and presentation as reinforcing fears.
The article also suggests that personality traits play a role in how susceptible you are to hating others. If you are open to new experiences, extroverted and agreeable, you are less susceptible to negative partisanship.
Agreeable meaning that you get along well with others.
Lilliana Maom and Julie Wronski in “One Tribe To Bind Them All” argues that voter identity is combined with social identity making in party preference more powerful and out party preference more difficult.
In short, one is voting for one’s social identity not for one’s party. This magnifies the Us versus Them perspective.
I am voting for people like me. By voting against members of the other tribe, I know I am protecting me from them, no matter who the candidate is or what the issue is. The label is all I need to know.
Personally, I’d throw in the cynicism of today’s politicians, changing positions daily as though no one will notice or care. I cringe at how stupid they think I am when they try to manipulate my emotions with scary ads that are just plain embarrassing. I don’t know if anyone has studied that.
American politics has undergone a sea change. The effects of negative partisanship are well known – straight ticket voting, lack of accountability, extremism. How to deal with those effects is not known. We are still figuring that out.
The only thing I do know for certain is that hatred isn’t going to help us do it.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
