Queen Elizabeth II’s death has raised questions of whether or not the monarchy itself will survive without her.
Critics of the monarchy, while mourning the popular Queen, feel emboldened to raise questions about the monarchy’s relevance in the modern world.
Michael Smerconish, a conservative CNN commentator, asked his audience which was more likely to survive, the monarchy or American democracy? The answer was 71% for the monarchy and 29% for American democracy.
Americans, it appears, have more faith in the English monarchy than they do in their own governmental institutions. Both, however, are under attack.
The continuing criticism of the monarchy is that it costs too much. Supporting the Royals has never been a popular position. It is, in fact, expected that King Charles III will cut the purse strings for members of the extended family, applauding the example set by Harry and Meghan.
This sensitivity to the people’s concerns is one reason people expect the monarchy to survive the loss of Queen Elizabeth.
The disgruntlement of ex colonies is a more serious problem. The Caribbean countries, especially, want to remove the monarch as head of state, asserting their greater independence from Great Britain.
Even Canada and Australia are considering severing this symbolic tie.
More importantly, countries like Jamaica are demanding reparations for being enslaved by Royal companies in the past. They want an apology from the Royals themselves. Since Britain paid reparations to slave owners, the survivors of slavery think it only fair that they be paid similarly.
The question they all ask is “What does the monarch do that’s worth all this?” The answer to this question that emerged from Elizabeth II’s demise is that the monarch is a unifying symbol and unifying symbols matter.
It’s one of the things that gets you through the hard times. It gives you a place to put your hopes that’s nonpartisan or nondestructive. A good monarch can direct by example and cushion the shock of change.
In the modern world of instant communication and confusion, the monarchy can stand for consistency and reliability. Putting aside its entertainment value, the monarchy reflects the uncertainties of the present while reassuring people that they have survived worse.
The monarchy is the keeper of the past and it is important to recognize and remember history’s lessons.
The general mood in Britain seems to be to wait and give Charles III a chance to prove his relevance. They are not willing to jettison a symbol of continuity in a period of great change. They are willing to give Charles III the benefit of the doubt.
It is exactly that willingness that is missing in America. Joe Biden’s election was not met with the opposition’s temporary support or even a wait and see attitude.
The Trumpers went right on planning the overthrow of the U.S. government, electing election deniers to office, refusing to certify results that would favor the Democrats, amassing weapons just in case there’s a need at the next election, changing voting laws to make it difficult for people to vote.
We have no unifying symbol like a monarch. Our president is as close as we come. The single-minded devotion to Trump’s Big Lie by a small percentage of Americans has divided us beyond the ability of a single person to fix.
There will be no White Knight riding in to save us at the last minute. Only the American people can vote themselves out of this mess. American democracy will be saved by American democrats, acting for themselves.
We The People can defeat any demigod and his minions. Our confidence that we could do that is one reason why we ousted the monarchy in the first place.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
