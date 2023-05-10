The American Association of University Professors has created a special committee to review the pattern of politically motivated attacks on academic freedom.
Bob Parker compiled a list of over 100 attacks from February 2021 to November 2022 (http://AAUP-ui.org>list). While many of these assaults came from Gov. Ron DeSantis and thus gained national prominence, the public remains uninformed about most of them.
There is a general lack of understanding about what academic freedom is and why these attacks matter. Perhaps we should go back to basics.
Curiosity is at the beating heart of the university. It is at the core of the academic enterprise. If there is anywhere that someone can ask who or what or why, it’s a university.
Pursuit of things nobody else is interested in is not only allowed but encouraged. If you want to study spotted frogs, go to it. If it turns out spotted frogs have a natural resistance to some kinds of cancer, that’s just gravy on the biscuit.
Not knowing what you will find is one of the things that make the search exciting.
Looking into what makes the world work, trying to understand how people think and act, analyzing the past and pursuing the future, expressing the complexity of the human spirit – all that is academic freedom.
The pursuit of knowledge leads to the accumulation of knowledge. It needs to be sorted, stored, evaluated, analyzed, measured, compared and, most of all, shared.
Teaching what we have learned allows everyone the tools to improve their lives and our societies to advance.
We increase our ability to live together peacefully and to make decisions that will help ourselves and others. Our understanding of the world allows us to communicate and interact more easily with each other. This too is academic freedom.
Sharing knowledge carries with it certain responsibilities. Care must be taken to ensure that fact is separated from fiction; that all avenues of research are open to the curious; that standards reflect accurately what we do and can do; that our minds remain open to change and the unexpected; that we treat all who inquire with respect.
Various disciplines lay down the procedures and processes that govern the actions of those that pursue them, along with the ethical standards they should follow. These responsibilities are academic freedom, too.
All universities are under pressure to conform to society’s demands. Accommodations are usually made without jeopardizing the heart of the university.
For example, universities offer career and vocational training that structures the pursuit of knowledge in ways that clearly benefit the society. They provide artistic events that enlighten, entertain and enchant those outside the university boundaries.
They pursue research in collaboration with community entities or offer courses designed to appeal to specific segments of the community.
The pressure applied by Gov. DeSantis and his ilk is different in kind and effect from the usual pressures a university gets.
These assaults put up stop signs for research. They silence teachers from speaking, under criminal penalty. They remove knowledge from shelves and hide it from future generations. They narrow our minds until all that’s left is the government’s view.
They smother curiosity and the university dies.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
