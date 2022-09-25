In July 2022, conservatives at the American Legislative Exchange Council embraced calling for a new Constitutional Convention, an idea that has been floating around conservative circles and some liberal circles for years.
More recently, it has been an idea lavishly funded by the Mercer family and Kochs and targeted at Republican legislatures. The coordinated effort has paid off. We are now six states away from what is called an Article V convention.
Ordinarily, an amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires an introduction in either house of Congress, followed by committee discussion and debate. It takes a two-thirds vote in each house to pass. Then it is sent to the states and three fourths of the states must ratify it for it to go into effect.
Article V also allows amendments to be made by a convention called by application of two thirds of the state legislatures. This process has never been used since the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution.
Mark Meckler, a Tea Party founder, and Jim DeMint, a Heritage Foundation president, have even held a 2016 mock convention for state legislators so they will be prepared when the convention is approved. Eighteen states have already made applications for the convention, Georgia among them.
Bet you didn’t know Georgia had voted to call a constitutional convention. That’s because transparency is not a goal of the movement’s supporters. Hidden behind calls for a balanced budget, term limitations, immigration reform and other emotional issues, the backers state on the American Legislative Exchange Council website that they want to rewrite the Constitution to do away with Social Security, veteran benefits and federal regulations, like clean air standards.
They want to do what the anti-Federalists wanted to do in 1789 and fundamentally change our government. And they can do it, too.
This is a very bad idea. Bad. Bad. Bad. How bad is it? Let me count the ways.
First, Article V does not restrict the actions of those at the convention. Called to propose a balanced budget amendment, the convention can ignore that and do whatever the heck it wants to do.
Second, they have not been honest with us about their true motives so why should we trust them to act with restraint, much less wisdom.
Third, these guys aren’t Washington, Adams and Franklin. They are fronts for dark money and Trump election deniers. They have the ethics of toilet paper and the brains of boll weevils.
Fourth, those special interests that did not influence the Founding Fathers will be shoveling money at the delegates with backhoes.
Fifth, this is another way of getting by stealth what you could not get in a free and fair process.
Sixth, there is a free and fair process of getting your stated goals already available that requires you to win over the majority.
Seventh, these guys are not going to even pretend to be inclusive of all Americans.
Eighth, forget losing Social Security. Which rights in the Bill of Rights are you willing to have reconstructed by the white Christian nationalists?
Ninth and most importantly, we run the risk of destroying one of the best things this country has ever done to satisfy the greed and delusions of a small minority of our people.
The Constitution was not written to be perfect. It was written to create a working government that would allow us to adjust to change and crises. It was written for fallible people who nonetheless were willing to expend the effort to make it work. It didn’t solve all problems but it improved as we improved.
The Founders’ genius was knowing that power shifted and they provided a framework within which power could shift continuously without destroying the whole. Aristotle would have been proud.
Trying to anchor power in the hands of one man, one government, one elite, one state has been the formula for failure since the beginning of governments.
Proponents say that anything the convention comes up with would have to approved by three fourths of the states and that check is good enough to prevent the worst from happening.
Is that the same two thirds of the states plus four? Look at how fast they acted on abortion and tell me reasoned debate will follow their report.I don’t care if your state representatives are Republicans or Democrats, liberals or conservatives, deluded Trumpers or someone sane.
Every day from now until the 2024 election, write, text, email, fax, phone, Facebook, Tweet, Twitter, Snapshot or whatever you do and tell them not to support a new national constitutional convention.
It is a bad, bad, bad idea.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
