The Founding Fathers in their genius created a federalist form of government combined with a system of checks and balances.
They knew the fundamental principle of politics-power shifts. Power moves around, formally and informally. Ours is a government on springs. When power dips in one place, it rises in another. The tensions of governing are constantly being balanced.
Autocrats never learn this. They attempt to amass power all in one man or place. They always fail. Power oozes out from under guns and prisons. Palace intrigues threaten all dictators’ sleep. Power shifts, often unexpectedly and often without our control.
Our form of federalism is often called marble cake federalism because power is distributed like the chocolate in a pound cake. It twists and turns, taking in cities and regions, as well as states. East Coast, West Coast, Mississippi valley, Silicon Valley, exurbs, each have laid claim to being power centers in the United States.
Marble Cake Federalism recognizes that power may not be only the possession of governmental entities.
The concept of governmental power as just another form of power within society stems from pluralist theory. Pluralism builds on the arguments in Federalist Paper No. 10. This Paper refutes Plato’s argument that factions will bring down any democratically based government. Madison argued that the cure for factions was factions. The more groups in society competing with one another, the less chance there was of one faction, an extreme faction, from dominating and toppling the democracy.
Pluralism suggests that society is composed of competing groups. They compete for resources, prestige, government power and social acceptance as well as their stated goals. The competition pulls the groups toward the center and pushes extremists to the side lines.
People have been saying this system couldn’t work since the 13 colonies became 13 states. It’s too big, they said. The eastern seaboard was too large to govern effectively. Who could believe that the government could govern a continent?
It’s too diverse, they complained. All those immigrants! Voluntary and involuntary. Everybody who hates anybody is in the U.S. Everybody expected the country to collapse in internal warfare. Who could believe that all those diverse people could come together as one?
Americans could.
What makes the whole system work is the evolution of the American nation. Ours is a Creedal Nation, created from the principles espoused by the Founding Fathers and laid down in the Constitution. Our belief that we could make those principles reality has been the motivating force behind our successes.
Nobody really believes we have achieved those goals. You want perfection, go to heaven. Down here on Earth, us sinners are doing the best we can with what we’ve got.
Everybody was shocked when we said we were establishing a nation with liberty and justice for all. Equal justice was just a slogan that realists waived around to placate the masses. Individual rights are OK in principle but can’t really be put into practice. It is an identifying trait of the American people that we believe those goals can be achieved and that we’ll be the ones to achieve them.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a national divorce. She thinks that separating the states will be enough to sever the ties that bind us.
She’s wrong. Our government and society are too complex for that. My society is big enough to include her and the ideas I loathe. Hers isn’t. The only way to form the society she wants is to kick people like me out and we’re everywhere, even in red states.
I’m a liberal, a Democrat, a feminist.
I am an American.
No Confederate flag waving, AR-15 pin wearing Trumper is going to take that away from me. I stand with the Union.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
