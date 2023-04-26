A young man is shot ringing a doorbell.
A woman is shot as her friend’s car turns around in a driveway.
Two cheerleaders are shot after getting in the wrong car.
Because we are afraid, afraid of one another and nothing can make us feel safe except guns. Only guns can give us that secure, in control feeling that lets us function in today’s society. Only guns can protect us from the threat of the Other.
OK, National Rifle Association. You’ve sold me. I’m with you now. More guns are the only solution to our national fears. Unrestricted gun ownership is the answer to our problems. No licenses, no background checks, no red flag laws, no age or mental health restrictions, open carry, no permits, no training, all access gun ownership – that’s what’s needed to make America great again – and the tourist capital of the world.
But NRA, you pantywaists, you’re only going half way there. Real security demands that every man, woman and child in the country have a gun, nay, carry a gun. Real men demand that guns be required of everybody. Everybody must carry a gun morning, noon and night, all day every day, at work and at home.
Not just any weapon either-an AK 15. Everybody knows that feeling of safety so necessary to our ability to function reasonably can only be provided by military-style weapons. Why mess around with piddling old hand guns or hunter-style shotguns? They can’t give you the comprehensive protection military-style weapons can. You’re bound to hit somebody with all the hundreds of rounds of ammo that’s automatically fired. Look at those kids shot for making a mistake. Three of them accidentally lived. That won’t happen in a true NRA, get your laws off our guns world.
The guns will have to be shrunk to fit the hands and bodies of 6 and 8 year olds, but that’s possible. We’re a nation of problem solvers. As long as we don’t have to vote Democratic, it’s doable. We can glam up the guns with sparkles, decorate them with feathers, festoon them with organ donor cards. Won’t the kids look cute at Christmas walking under an arch of guns held by elves to sit on Santa’s lap, their bespeckled AK-15’s glittering in green and red?
There should be guns everywhere, out where people can see them, deterring all THOSE people. In stores, on buses, in schools, churches, hamburger joints, grocery stores, nail salons, movie houses, coffee shops, dry cleaners, gas stations, dance studios, lawyers’ offices, government buildings, restaurants, tattoo parlors, thrift stores, dentists’ offices, pawn shops, day care centers, hardware stores, real estate offices, farms, flower shops – everybody goes armed, all the time.
Let’s face it. It isn’t just to protect ourselves from THOSE people that we want guns. The Second Amendment lets us form a militia to protect ourselves from an evil government that wants to tax us and spend our money on others instead of us. From traffic laws to Social Security, government has been sticking its nose into our private affairs for far too long. A Waco all day, everyday might just get the message across, only this time the government gets blown up and we walk away, just like in the movies. With everybody armed, there’s always a happy ending.
NRA, you’ve convinced me. We’ll do it your way from now on. AK-15s for everybody. In fact, there are now enough guns in circulation for every man, woman and child in America to have one right now. Is one gun really enough, though? Wouldn’t two be better? Perhaps three? We need more guns. More, more, more, more, more, more. Never enough. No limits. Just more, more, more.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
