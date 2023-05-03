Dominion and Fox News Network have reached an agreement to settle for $787.5 million. This means the case will not be tried by a jury and the judge will not have to decide if a new standard of liability is required for Fox’s blatant and massive disregard for the truth.
I am not alone in my disappointment.
Dominion has said that the money is the accountability. It certainly isn’t Fox’s legally required admission that certain statements made about Dominion were false.
That does not begin to cover the sheer amount of lying done by the Fox managers, editors and talking heads revealed by the discovery process. The internal memos show clearly that everyone involved knew that the information they were spreading was false and still they deliberately chose to present it.
They knew that the guests they interviewed were lying through their teeth and they deliberately chose to repeat those lies on their shows.
They knew from internal fact checkers that the information they were telling their viewers was lies and they deliberately chose to punish and silence those fact checkers.
Dominion may feel fully compensated for the injury done to its business and reputation by this settlement.
What I want to know is who compensates the country for the injury Fox has done it?
Fox’s embrace of Trump’s Big Lie that he won the 2020 election and that the election was rigged has done may be irreparable harm to the United States.
If their decisions deliberately hiding the truth from their viewers in order to pander to their fears did not create the great divide in this country, they certainly dug the hole deeper.
They intentionally created a bubble from which their supporters could be shielded from the truth. That bubble has made communication between large segments of the population almost impossible.
Worse, it has helped make antagonism the norm and erected barriers to people in this country working together.
Fox’s decisions to ignore the truth and spread lies have undermined respect for our institutions and made democracy harder for all of us. The steady drip, drip, drip of lies eroded confidence in our elections and fed the fears that lead to fascism and totalitarianism.
The rot of these lies has eaten into the institutions themselves causing them to falter at critical times.
Who compensates us for these injuries? What compensation would be enough?
No amount of money is enough to compensate us. It is unlikely that Fox can make us whole in an equitable settlement. We cannot go back to what we were before. We have lost an innocence that can’t be regained.
From here on out, Americans will look at each other with suspicion and distrust. We no longer have each other’s back and this is in large part because Fox executives chose to lie to their viewers.
What would help to bridge the gap Fox helped to create? At a minimum, it must admit it lied to viewers.
Fox’s various news programs and all the talking head programs must begin each program with a statement that they lied about Dominion.
Fox and its minions may try to soften the blow by saying they lied out of greed – for their ilk, an acceptable rationale but it must finally tell the public the truth.
Now Fox will not say it’s sorry. The settlement precludes an apology. Fox will not have to look the public in the eye and say, “We lied.” That is not accountability.
This settlement will not help people build barriers against future manipulation by media moguls seeking to line their pockets by pandering to fear.
Somebody has to speak the truth so listen up.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. He won it in a free and fair election. Those people who say the election was rigged are lying.
Got it? Good.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
