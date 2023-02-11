We are about to enter the White Knight season.
This is the time when the frontrunners are obvious but no actual votes have been cast. It is when Americans look around and say, “Isn’t there anybody else?”
No one really wants the usual crowd of wannabes. We start looking at the horizon for that White Knight we think we deserve.
It’s during this period that a Beto O’Rourke can take center stage but it’s also the time that Marjorie Taylor Greene can demand attention. Governors, even mayors, look good to us now, just so long as they aren’t the usual suspects.
This restless search is part of a new phenomenon in American politics. Americans don’t like the candidates they vote for. Neither Biden nor Trump can reliably get out of the 40s percentile. We end up voting against candidates instead of for them.
What we want is simply someone who can save us from ourselves without inconveniencing us, of course. We’re looking for an energetic, photographic, visionary with practical experience. Someone who can face down the crazies among us and rally the middle class to unity.
I’ve got just the candidate: Teddy Roosevelt.
He is someone both conservatives and liberals can get behind. He’s a Republican that Democrats would support. His positions are today’s middle ground. Think he would vote for aid to Ukraine?
He certainly would be in solid with the Green Movement. He was one of the founding fathers of it. His greatest legacy is the national park system.
The left may have trouble with his big game hunting, but personally I think TR would be agreeable to the right tool for the right job approach. AR15s are made for the sole purpose of killing people so only people whose job it is to kill others should have them, like the police and military. However, if you want to buy an elephant gun to shoot elephants ... well, elephants are an endangered species, but you get the point.
Besides, TR was a police commissioner in New York. He would have no trouble taking a position and defending it.
Roosevelt called himself a Progressive. Progressives and populists have a lot in common and none other than Newt Gingrich said that the future of the Republican Party is the populists Trump brought to the table. Capturing what these two movements have in common could forge a new middle and get us back on track.
Basically, progressives are urban and populists are rural. While there are differences, the core of both is anti bigness. Anti big pharma, anti big government, anti big conglomerates with the corollary of being for the little guy would put TR right in the middle of America’s polling public.
The White Knight that can appeal to that middle ground could bridge the gap dividing us.
I know TR is dead. I’m not asking us to form a cult like those nuts who think JFK is going to come back and be Donald Trump’s running mate.
All I’m saying is that if we’re looking for a White Knight, we should judge the candidates against Teddy Roosevelt. If our standards are high, it’s possible that someone will rise to meet them.
Wait. Look to the horizon. Was that a flash of light? A glint of sun against armor? Could it be? Is it possible? Oh, good grief. It’s Ted Cruz.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
