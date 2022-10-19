Halloween was always my favorite holiday. I got to eat candy. Gratification was immediate.
I’d dump my sack of candy on the floor and sort them out by chocolate and others. Then I’d sort the chocolates out by soft or hard. Then I’d argue with my Mother over how many I could eat right now.
The holiday was one where we got to dress up and knock on doors in the neighborhood. I was either a cowgirl or a princess. My cowgirl costume was a hat and a toy gun, maybe a bandit mask. My princess costume was lipstick, eye shadow and lots of costume jewelry. You still could tell it was me. Those were simpler times.
They weren’t scary times. The scariest they got was when my brother would pretend to morph into a werewolf and chase me home in retaliation for having to drag me with him trick or treating with his older friends. My brother was a big fan of werewolf movies.
Know what I find scary today? Elections.
When was the last election held that you weren’t afraid of the outcome? It isn’t just that both sides shout that this election and this election alone will determine the fate of the universe or at least our democracy. It isn’t just that they might be right. It’s not knowing what you’ll get when you do vote.
There are 291 election deniers running in the midterm elections. Two-hundred-ninety-one people who think Donald Trump won the 2020 election and was cheated out of taking office. Two-hundred-and-ninety-one people who have declared that, if elected, they will do what Donald Trump wants them to do. For some that means reversing the 2020 election.
In Arizona, every single Republican on the ballot is an election denier. Every single one – from dog catcher to governor – is an election denier. That’s scary. Once elected, what will they morph into? These people proclaim they are 100% behind Trump and they’re just waiting for their marching orders in 2024.
I don’t know what Trump would likely do with a secretary of agriculture in Arizona or anywhere. Maybe there’s a rich friend he’s got who’s a farmer, somebody he owes a favor to? It’s not what he’d tell others to do, it’s that they are all offering themselves up to be used. That’s what so unnerving.
Granted, some of the election deniers have denied being deniers after they got their nominations. Some have even conceded that Biden got the most votes and is in the White House. A very few have gone so far as to say Biden won fair and square – wink, wink, nudge, nudge. There had to be something wrong with that election – Trump lost. My brother did a better job morphing into werewolves.
Voters are pretty good at knowing when they are being suckered. A well-rehearsed candidate comes off as a well-rehearsed candidate. Defects show through the makeup.
We know when someone has changed his/her position. The noise from the ads distract but we know what they’re doing. For the most part, we know what to expect from the candidates we vote for.
What really scares me is that we hope they don’t do what we expect them to do if elected.
We really hope the election deniers don’t cause a constitutional crisis and reject Biden’s election. We hope the anti-abortion folks really don’t abolish all abortions. We hope the anti-health care people don’t really abolish Medicare/Medicaid.
We hope to God they will not do what they say they want to do but we vote for them any way because there should be more of our label in charge than them.
Maybe once elected, they will come to their senses. Maybe once elected, they will do as they are told.
You know what gives me cold chills? What do we do with the third-grade teachers who hang Trump’s picture up as the 46th president of the U.S.? When do we start teaching that the 2020 election was rigged – in fifth or sixth grade?
I would rather have brain-eating zombies on a board of education than election deniers. I watch “Walking Dead.” I know how to handle zombies. I don’t know how to deal with people who have offered themselves up to be used by one man because they believe his Big Lie, who have chosen delusion.
This election is so much scarier than Halloween. And I have to buy my own chocolate.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
