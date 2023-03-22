Fascist is a word that’s tossed around a lot lately.
It is used as a pejorative to slur one’s opponents across the political spectrum. At a minimum, it connotes someone who is racist, militaristic and authoritarian.
As a political movement, it is inseparable from Nazi white supremacy.
Fascism as an ideology is more complex than most because of the emotionalism that embraces it and because it relies on belief systems that people already have.
Fascism is extreme nationalism.
Its adherents exploit the patriotism of a country and manipulate those emotions to create a totalitarian state in which people are merely subjects of a supreme leader.
As an ideology, fascism has certain characteristics that can be identified and studied. Central to the ideology is the role of the leader, a larger-than-life cult figure, who demands loyalty above all else. This person becomes the symbol of the nation.
More than that, he becomes the person who can cure all woes and fix all problems. Only through him can the nation survive and thrive.
Fascism is based on a rebirth myth, a story of how the country is going to regain its power and prestige. It is usually a reaction to modernism and is presented as a way to bring back a way of life that was lost. This is called palingenesis.
As an ideology, fascism believes that society is naturally hierarchical with fixed roles. That requires that the leader and his supporters be at the top and the rest of the country be at the bottom. Those at the top have a God-given/natural right to rule over everybody else.
Action is a central part of fascist belief. The country is going somewhere, usually with an armed military. Movement is important and opposition to that movement can be met with violence, directed internally and externally. The chosen have permission to use violence to achieve their goals.
Fascism is a totalitarian ideology. It seeks total control of everything, but especially the socializing institutions of the society — education, family, church, communications.
While fascism adopts both capitalistic and collectivist economic forms, the economy is centralized and tightly controlled from the top down.
As a political movement, fascism rejects the established authorities as elitist and insists that they be taken over by right thinking fascists. The existing political structure must be cleansed of their corruption but not necessarily abolished. This is a feature of fascism that makes it more appealing than a revolutionary ideology.
As a political movement, fascism requires the Big Lie. The Big Lie defines the enemy, the scapegoat for all the country’s woes. Fascists must be against someone. It can be a traditional enemy, modern man or blood-sucking, pedophiliac Democrats. It doesn’t matter. The Big Lie mobilizes and focuses supporters so they can be used to support the leader’s/state’s power.
Fascism is a 20th century, urban phenomenon. It requires a complex system of communications, crowd mentality and widespread status uncertainty to work. Most importantly, it requires fear — fear of one’s place in the world, fear of the Other, fear of change.
Modern industrial society severed the ties many people had and left them adrift. The anxiety that people feel can be amplified and manipulated without people realizing what’s happening.
So much of what fascism is is what any ordinary person at one time or another would believe. It is difficult to defend oneself from it.
The Big Lie and roving bands of armed men are big red flags but all too often that glib politician just seems to be offering a familiar way out of our troubles. If he’s a little hard on one group or another, well, that’s just politics.
The best way to defend yourself against fascism is to get all the information you can from as many different sources as you can. Try different things. Meet different people. Participate in your community and in politics. Pay attention.
Strange as this advice sounds, it works. Sometimes it even works fast enough.
Fascism is a far-right ideology. A country’s best defense against it is a large, strong and stable middle class. The shrinkage of the American middle class is the major reason for most of our problems today.
Jane Elza, Ph.D., is a resident of Valdosta.
