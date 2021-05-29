What happened in Tulsa 100 years ago must never happen again.
We must not think, this is 2021, and that kind of atrocity would never happen today.
Do not think that now, 100 years later, we are more enlightened, more civilized and less racist.
In 1921, there was a new president in the White House who only about half the nation supported.
The face of the U.S. Supreme Court was undergoing change.
The U.S. was still recovering from the global influenza pandemic.
It was a time of opulence and celebrity decadence, just read F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby."
It was a decade of wealth and privilege.
Even though the Civil War had been over for a half century, suddenly Confederate symbols were being displayed and monuments were being erected in communities across the nation.
Racial tension and violence were rampant.
It all sounds way too familiar.
The comparisons are haunting.
Then came the horror of the Tulsa Race Massacre with the prosperous Greenwood District devastated, wiped from the face of the earth, and hundreds of Black people murdered in the streets.
The horrific, shocking details, recounted in this edition of the newspaper, seem nearly unbelievable. How could this have ever happened in the United States of America?
But it did happen.
It happened right here in our country.
Why did you not learn about it in school?
Why was it not in your American history texts?
For nearly a century historians ignored or denied that what happened in Tulsa, Okla., in 1921 ever even happened.
It cannot be ignored.
It must not be denied.
It happened.
And, we must not allow any like it to ever happen again.
But what happened in Tulsa did not begin with torches.
It did not begin with machine guns and clubs.
It did not begin with explosives being dropped from airplanes.
It began in the hearts of men.
It began with hearts full of hatred, contempt and feelings of supremacy.
And that is exactly what must change to prevent history from ever repeating itself.
